Women Shine In Rajasthan Judicial Service Exam, 9 In Top 10

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court administration released the results of the Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) 2024 recruitment on Sunday. The merit list shows the achievements of women, with nine female candidates in the top 10 and 16 in the top 20.

The court had initially announced 222 vacancies for the Civil Judge cadre, and the final selection list for these 222 posts has now been released. Additionally, the marks of all 640 candidates, who appeared for the interview stage have been released.

Radhika Bansal from Hanumangarh achieved the highest score in the examination. Overall, 150 women candidates are among the 222 selected, all of whom will assume roles as magistrates after their training period.