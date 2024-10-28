ETV Bharat / state

Women Shine In Rajasthan Judicial Service Exam, 9 In Top 10

The Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) 2024 exam results were announced on Sunday. Radhika Bansal from Hanumangarh achieved the highest score in the examination.

Women Shines In Rajasthan Judicial Service Exam, 9 In Top 10
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court administration released the results of the Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) 2024 recruitment on Sunday. The merit list shows the achievements of women, with nine female candidates in the top 10 and 16 in the top 20.

The court had initially announced 222 vacancies for the Civil Judge cadre, and the final selection list for these 222 posts has now been released. Additionally, the marks of all 640 candidates, who appeared for the interview stage have been released.

Radhika Bansal from Hanumangarh achieved the highest score in the examination. Overall, 150 women candidates are among the 222 selected, all of whom will assume roles as magistrates after their training period.

The final selection list includes category-wise cutoff marks: General - 164.5, General Widow - 153.5, General Divorced - 153.5, Scheduled Caste - 136.5, Scheduled Tribe - 136, EWS - 158, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - 152.5, OBC NCL Divorced - 146, MBC NCL - 134, and Specially Abled - 121.5. Among the selected candidates, there are 92 from the General category, 35 from Scheduled Castes, 24 from Scheduled Tribes, 21 from EWS, and 45 from OBC/MBC categories.

Of the 640 candidates interviewed, Radhika Bansal topped the list with a score of 188. Tanurag Singh Chauhan from the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) category secured second place with 187.5 marks and dentist Parma Choudhary bagged the third rank with 187 marks.

