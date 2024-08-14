ETV Bharat / state

'Women Reclaim The Night': Bengal Braces For Protests Against Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Tonight

Kolkata: Women across Kolkata and many districts will take to the streets to protest against the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday evening.

A social media campaign titled, 'Women, Reclaim the Night: The Night is Ours' aims at seeking justice for the doctor's rape and murder. The campaign was launched following Dr Sandip Ghosh's resignation from the principal's post in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Criticism surfaced on social media where netizens slammed Ghosh for first blaming the victim for roaming in the night and then saying she was like her daughter.

Under this campaign, protests will kick off from several key junctions of the city, including Jadavpur, Academy of Fine Arts, Shyambazar and also the districts.

Among those who have pledged support for the campaign includes TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekha Ray. Taking to his X handle, Ray said, “I am going to join the protesters particularly because I’ve a daughter and little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families. We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let’s resist together. Come what may.”

Ray also added, “Gangrape and merciless murder happened in RG Kar Hospital. Who are they? Now CBI to investigate. Well. I’ve no faith in CBI. They are nincompoop. Yet the truth is to be unravelled. Why there are attempts to shield the beasts? Whosoever is responsible for the crime must be hanged.” Authorities of Kolkata Metro have confirmed that a pair of additional metro services will be made available to ease movement late at night.

CBI takes over probe:

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers stepped up their probe while the Joint Doctors’ Forum, has decided to continue its stir and has refused to join duties unless their demands of security and a transparent probe process are not met.

A team of CBI officers, which included medical and forensic experts reached the city early today and took charge of the probe after Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case. The court had instructed the Kolkata Police to transfer the case to the central agency by 10 am today. Two CBI officers had reached the Tallah police station late last night and conducted initial investigation into the case.

A team of sleuths from the agency reached RG Kar Medical College and Hospital this morning to talk to those who were present in the chest medicine department on that fateful night. The forensics team will also conduct their inquiry into the incident.

The Kolkata Police today handed over Sanjoy Roy, the only person arrested in connection with the case, to the CBI. Roy was brought to the CGO complex after conducting his medical tests at the state-run SSKM Hospital. Roy, a civic volunteer, was tracked down by the police after a broken Bluetooth headset was found near the doctor's body.

CBI officers said, an FIR in connection with the murder has been filed under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following initial rounds of questioning, the accused was taken for further medical check-up.