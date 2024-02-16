Women Open Fires at Wedding, Later Posts Video on Social Media; Police Launch Probe

The 13-second video went viral on social media platforms and police had to rush to the spot to take control of the situation.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A woman, with the support of an aide, opened fired five rounds of bullets at a wedding ceremony in the Barra area of Southern Kanpur on Tuesday. She later posted a 13-second video of the firing on her WhatsApp status following which police reached the spot and launched a probe.

ETV Bharat has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the viral video. DCP South Zone Ravindra Kumar said that cognisance has been taken of the video and police is investigating the matter.

In the video, a song about Rajputs is heard playing in the background which translates to: 'We are a part of the culture of Rajputs, if our self-respect comes in the way then we are capable of killing. Jai Bhavani!'. Many such cases of firing have come to light in the district in the recent past, raising concerns about law and order.

According to police, a five-year-old was killed on February 11 in UP during a celebratory firing. The incident took place in the Mataundh area of the Banda district. "A boy named Shambhu Shukla who had gone to a family function was killed in a celebratory firing on Saturday evening," ASP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra stated.

In another shocking case, three people were shot dead in broad daylight in Lucknow in an area under the jurisdiction of Malihabad police station on February 2. Investigation revealed that the incident occurred due to a land dispute, leading to indiscriminate firing by assailants, police sources said.

