Two Women Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Madhya Pradesh's Mandla District

Mandla: Two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with Hawk Force in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday morning, a senior official said.

Hawk Force is a specialized unit of the Madhya Pradesh Police. The encounter took place in the forest of Mundidadar under the Bichhiya police station of Mandla district.

Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha said the operation was still on. DGP Kailash Makwana, according to PTI, said an SLR rifle, an ordinary rifle, a wireless set and some items of daily use were recovered from the spot. "Search was on for other Naxalites," the DGP said.

Last month, one alleged Naxalite was killed by the same Hawk Force in a similar encounter that took place in the Chimta forest area of ​​Kanha National Park in Mandla.

In that encounter, two alleged Naxalite supporters were also arrested. However, the opposition questioned the government on this issue and claimed that it was a "fake encounter".

Congress had alleged that a mentally challenged tribal was killed and then dubbed a Naxalite. The Congress asked the government to pay compensation and offer a government job to the next of kin of the slain person. The government then said that it would investigate the matter.