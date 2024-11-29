ETV Bharat / state

Three Women Missing In Dense Kerala Forest; Search Operation Underway

Kochi: Three women went missing in a dense forest in Ernakulam district on Thursday after venturing into the area in search of their cows, police said.

A large-scale search operation involving the police, fire and rescue, Excise department, forest officials, and local residents has been launched to locate the women, who are believed to have lost their way in the forest, which is known for its significant population of wild animals.

The incident occurred in the forest area in Attikkalam near Kuttampuzha, police said.

Police received information about the missing women at around 3 pm.