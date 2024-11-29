ETV Bharat / state

Three Women Missing In Dense Kerala Forest; Search Operation Underway

Initial contact was established with one of the women via phone, but subsequent attempts to reach them have gone unanswered.

Three Women Missing In Dense Kerala Forest; Search Operation Underway
Representational image (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : 36 minutes ago

Kochi: Three women went missing in a dense forest in Ernakulam district on Thursday after venturing into the area in search of their cows, police said.

A large-scale search operation involving the police, fire and rescue, Excise department, forest officials, and local residents has been launched to locate the women, who are believed to have lost their way in the forest, which is known for its significant population of wild animals.

The incident occurred in the forest area in Attikkalam near Kuttampuzha, police said.

Police received information about the missing women at around 3 pm.

Initial contact was established with one of the women via phone, but subsequent attempts to reach them have gone unanswered, they said.

According to police, the women are reportedly sheltering together on a rock deep within the forest.

Efforts to locate and rescue them are ongoing, they added.

Kochi: Three women went missing in a dense forest in Ernakulam district on Thursday after venturing into the area in search of their cows, police said.

A large-scale search operation involving the police, fire and rescue, Excise department, forest officials, and local residents has been launched to locate the women, who are believed to have lost their way in the forest, which is known for its significant population of wild animals.

The incident occurred in the forest area in Attikkalam near Kuttampuzha, police said.

Police received information about the missing women at around 3 pm.

Initial contact was established with one of the women via phone, but subsequent attempts to reach them have gone unanswered, they said.

According to police, the women are reportedly sheltering together on a rock deep within the forest.

Efforts to locate and rescue them are ongoing, they added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA WOMEN MISSINGWOMEN MISSING IN KERALA FORESTWOMEN MISSING IN FOREST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.