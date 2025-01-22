Two Women Killed In Separate Incidents at Bihar's Motihari

Motihari: In just 15 days, the bodies of two women, including a minor, have been recovered from different areas of Bihar’s East Champaran in two separate cases, officials said on Wednesday. Both incidents, which occurred in the Kalyanpur and Kotwa police station areas, are suspected to be honour killings, according to police investigations.

Murder of a Minor Girl

In the first incident, a 15-year-old girl from Siswa in the Kalyanpur police station area was killed, and her body was hidden. The police, during their investigation, detained the father and brother of the deceased and recovered the body based on their statements.

The father confessed to the crime, revealing that his daughter was in a relationship with a young man from the village. Despite repeated warnings, she refused to end the affair. Enraged by this, he, along with his son, brother, and nephew, killed her after beating her severely.

Murder of a Married Woman

In the second incident, the body of a married woman was found on the banks of a canal in Kararia village, under the Kotwa police station area. Police investigations revealed that the deceased’s parents and three other family members were behind her murder, official sources said.

The deceased despite being married, had an affair with a man from another caste and frequently fled from her in-laws’ house. Sources further said that repeated interventions through family meetings and panchayats failed to dissuade her. Eventually, her family allegedly conspired and killed her, sources added.

The police have thoroughly investigated both cases and arrested the main suspects. In the Kotwa case, the deceased’s parents confessed to their crime. In the Kalyanpur case, the father, brother, and uncle of the minor girl have been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to apprehend other accused individuals involved in these gruesome murders, police added.

