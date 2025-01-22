ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Killed In Separate Incidents at Bihar's Motihari

Both incidents are suspected to be honour killings, according to police investigations in the respective cases so far.

Two Women Killed In Bihar's Motihari
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 8:25 PM IST

Motihari: In just 15 days, the bodies of two women, including a minor, have been recovered from different areas of Bihar’s East Champaran in two separate cases, officials said on Wednesday. Both incidents, which occurred in the Kalyanpur and Kotwa police station areas, are suspected to be honour killings, according to police investigations.

Murder of a Minor Girl

In the first incident, a 15-year-old girl from Siswa in the Kalyanpur police station area was killed, and her body was hidden. The police, during their investigation, detained the father and brother of the deceased and recovered the body based on their statements.

The father confessed to the crime, revealing that his daughter was in a relationship with a young man from the village. Despite repeated warnings, she refused to end the affair. Enraged by this, he, along with his son, brother, and nephew, killed her after beating her severely.

Murder of a Married Woman

In the second incident, the body of a married woman was found on the banks of a canal in Kararia village, under the Kotwa police station area. Police investigations revealed that the deceased’s parents and three other family members were behind her murder, official sources said.

The deceased despite being married, had an affair with a man from another caste and frequently fled from her in-laws’ house. Sources further said that repeated interventions through family meetings and panchayats failed to dissuade her. Eventually, her family allegedly conspired and killed her, sources added.

The police have thoroughly investigated both cases and arrested the main suspects. In the Kotwa case, the deceased’s parents confessed to their crime. In the Kalyanpur case, the father, brother, and uncle of the minor girl have been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to apprehend other accused individuals involved in these gruesome murders, police added.

Read More

  1. Man Kills Wife In Haryana, Tries To Pass It Off As Road Accident
  2. Social Activist Who Opposed Illegal Mining In Tamil Nadu Killed, Four Held

Motihari: In just 15 days, the bodies of two women, including a minor, have been recovered from different areas of Bihar’s East Champaran in two separate cases, officials said on Wednesday. Both incidents, which occurred in the Kalyanpur and Kotwa police station areas, are suspected to be honour killings, according to police investigations.

Murder of a Minor Girl

In the first incident, a 15-year-old girl from Siswa in the Kalyanpur police station area was killed, and her body was hidden. The police, during their investigation, detained the father and brother of the deceased and recovered the body based on their statements.

The father confessed to the crime, revealing that his daughter was in a relationship with a young man from the village. Despite repeated warnings, she refused to end the affair. Enraged by this, he, along with his son, brother, and nephew, killed her after beating her severely.

Murder of a Married Woman

In the second incident, the body of a married woman was found on the banks of a canal in Kararia village, under the Kotwa police station area. Police investigations revealed that the deceased’s parents and three other family members were behind her murder, official sources said.

The deceased despite being married, had an affair with a man from another caste and frequently fled from her in-laws’ house. Sources further said that repeated interventions through family meetings and panchayats failed to dissuade her. Eventually, her family allegedly conspired and killed her, sources added.

The police have thoroughly investigated both cases and arrested the main suspects. In the Kotwa case, the deceased’s parents confessed to their crime. In the Kalyanpur case, the father, brother, and uncle of the minor girl have been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to apprehend other accused individuals involved in these gruesome murders, police added.

Read More

  1. Man Kills Wife In Haryana, Tries To Pass It Off As Road Accident
  2. Social Activist Who Opposed Illegal Mining In Tamil Nadu Killed, Four Held

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MURDER IN MOTIHARIHONOUR KILLINGSBIHARTWO WOMEN KILLED IN MOTIHARI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.