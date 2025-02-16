ETV Bharat / state

2 Women Killed As Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai High-Rise

Mumbai: Two women were killed and two other persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out in an 11-floor building in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted at 6.11 am in Panna Ali Mansion building, located in Masjid Bandar area of south Mumbai, he said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations at a common meter box place and electric wiring in the common passage on the ground floor of the building, the official said.

Two women in the common passage of the first floor sustained injuries to their hands and legs and also got suffocated due to smoke after the fire.

Both of them, identified as Sabila Khatun Shaikh (42) and Sajiya Alam Sheikh (30), were taken to hospital where they were declared dead, the official said.