UP: 3 Women Killed, Man Injured As Car Hits Them During Morning Walk

Ghaziabad: Three women died while a man was injured here after a car rammed into them while they were out on a morning walk on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Rakesh Marg on the GT road around 6 am when the overspeeding car hit Vipin Sharma (47) from Shtam Vihar Colony and Meenu Prajapati (56), Kamlesh (55) and Savitri Devi (60) -- residents of New Kotgaon in the Kotwali area.

The four were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Meenu and Savitri dead, while Kamlesh died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said.