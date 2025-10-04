ETV Bharat / state

UP: 3 Women Killed, Man Injured As Car Hits Them During Morning Walk

A car rammed into the people during their morning walk near Rakesh Marg on the GT road on Saturday, killing three women.

By PTI

Published : October 4, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST

Ghaziabad: Three women died while a man was injured here after a car rammed into them while they were out on a morning walk on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Rakesh Marg on the GT road around 6 am when the overspeeding car hit Vipin Sharma (47) from Shtam Vihar Colony and Meenu Prajapati (56), Kamlesh (55) and Savitri Devi (60) -- residents of New Kotgaon in the Kotwali area.

The four were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Meenu and Savitri dead, while Kamlesh died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said.

The car driver absconded from the scene after the incident, leaving the car behind, which has been impounded, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused driver, the DCP said.

(Further Details Are Awaited)

