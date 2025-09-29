Women From Rural Background Set Example By Clearing Multiple Recruitment Exams In Telangana
Both Bingi Keerthana and Jampala Anusha come from humble beginnings. Both cleared the TGPSC Group 1 exam
Karimnagar/Hyderabad: Excelling in their pursuits, two women coming from humble backgrounds have cleared multiple recruitment exams held by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.
Coming from rural backgrounds, Bingi Keerthana and Jampala Anusha are now ready to undertake the role of public servants, having overcome multiple obstacles in their journey. They have set an example for others to follow with their dedication and perseverance.
Bingi Keerthana from Kondapur in Chigurumamidi Mandal of Karimnagar district had initially dreamt of becoming a doctor to serve the poor. Born to Sampath, who runs a photo studio and Sarojana, she did her schooling at Husnabad and intermediate at Karimnagar. Having missed her MBBS seat narrowly, she pursued a BDS degree and practised as a dentist for a few years.
She shifted her focus to clear government exams as she found public service to be her calling. Taking online coaching at home, she prepared rigorously, and her efforts paid off when she was selected as a Junior Assistant in Group 4 service, a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) in Group 1 and a Sub Inspector in the Excise Department in Group 2 while also making it to the Group 3 qualifying list.
“Even if I cannot serve as a doctor, I will serve the public as an officer. My family’s encouragement helped me reach this stage,” she said.
Meanwhile, Jampala Anusha from Venkepalli in Karimnagar grew up watching her parents’ hard work. Her father, Pochayya, is a barber, and her mother, Lakshmi, is a labourer.
Determined to honour their sacrifices, Anusha studied diligently to complete her degree at Kothi Women’s College in Hyderabad. She secured a Group 4 job as Junior Assistant at Osmania University, besides being recently selected as an Assistant Treasury Officer in Group 1 and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Group 2, while also achieving 230th rank in Group 3.
“My goal is to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and become an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer. I dedicate my Group-1 success to my parents, who worked hard to educate me.”
Clearing exams for getting recruited as a government servant is a dream chased by lakhs of individuals across the country, but very few of them can make it through hard work and diligence.
Both Keerthana and Anusha exemplify how determination, hard work and family support can help aspirants overcome obstacles and achieve multiple milestones. They are an inspiration to many young women from rural backgrounds to aim high in life.
