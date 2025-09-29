ETV Bharat / state

Women From Rural Background Set Example By Clearing Multiple Recruitment Exams In Telangana

Karimnagar/Hyderabad: Excelling in their pursuits, two women coming from humble backgrounds have cleared multiple recruitment exams held by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

Coming from rural backgrounds, Bingi Keerthana and Jampala Anusha are now ready to undertake the role of public servants, having overcome multiple obstacles in their journey. They have set an example for others to follow with their dedication and perseverance.

Bingi Keerthana from Kondapur in Chigurumamidi Mandal of Karimnagar district had initially dreamt of becoming a doctor to serve the poor. Born to Sampath, who runs a photo studio and Sarojana, she did her schooling at Husnabad and intermediate at Karimnagar. Having missed her MBBS seat narrowly, she pursued a BDS degree and practised as a dentist for a few years.

Bingi Keerthana (ETV Bharat)

She shifted her focus to clear government exams as she found public service to be her calling. Taking online coaching at home, she prepared rigorously, and her efforts paid off when she was selected as a Junior Assistant in Group 4 service, a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) in Group 1 and a Sub Inspector in the Excise Department in Group 2 while also making it to the Group 3 qualifying list.

“Even if I cannot serve as a doctor, I will serve the public as an officer. My family’s encouragement helped me reach this stage,” she said.