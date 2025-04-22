ETV Bharat / state

Women Climb Down Dried Up Well, Walk Miles As Nashik Village Grapples With Water Crisis

Women carrying pots filled with water on their heads walk under the scorching sun to get water for daily use amid water crisis in Borichi Bari village of Taluka Peth, in Nashik ( ANI )

Nashik: Women huddle around wells as the scorching sun beats down on them in Borichi Bari village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, where they risk their lives by climbing down the rocky walls to fetch water for their daily needs.

Borichi Bari in Peth taluka of the district is grappling with a severe water shortage, as three wells in the village are drying up, and only one is showing any trace of water.

Villagers are forced to climb down wells using ropes, a dangerous feat that puts their lives at risk.

“We have three wells, but they depend entirely on rainwater. The supply lasts until January or February,” said Somnath Nikule, deputy sarpanch of the village.

He said locals have to walk 2 to 3 km to fetch water, and people who are unable to make the trip shell out Rs 60 for a 200-litre barrel.

Nikule said work under the Jal Jeevan Mission had started but was halted midway.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a Central scheme to provide water to all rural households in the country through individual tap connections.

The water crisis in the village has also affected the personal lives of villagers.