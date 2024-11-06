Women, Child Among 10 Dead in Truck-Auto Collision In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

Hardoi: As many as 10 people died after a truck and an auto collided in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Wednesday. Sources said among those who lost their lives included six women, three men and a child. Four others, who sustained grievous injuries, were admitted to the hospital.

The impact of the collision that took place near Roshanpur village on Katra Bilhaur Highway under the Bilgram police station area was so strong that a loud sound was heard from a long distance, locals said. Soon after the accident took place, people nearby rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The high-speed truck hit the auto full of passengers when the driver attempted saving a motorcyclist. In the process, he lost control and collided with the auto. As a result, all the deceased people, who were riding the auto died. A police team led by superintendent of police Neeraj Kumar Jadoun launched a rescue operation soon after the incident took place. The police rushed the injured people to the hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem.



Jadoun said after the identification of the deceased, their families were informed. The police seized the damaged truck. According to eyewitnesses, the truck was moving at a very high speed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths in the accident. He directed district administration officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.