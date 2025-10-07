Women Among Several Workers Injured In Blast At Chhattisgarh Opencast Coal Mine, Management Negligence Alleged
Published : October 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM IST
Manendragarh: At least eight workers, including women, were injured after a blast occurred at the SECL opencast coal mine in Chirmiri area of Manendragarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The incident triggered a stampede-like situation inside the mine.
According to sources, workers were preparing for blasting operations by laying gunpowder in the tunnel when a sudden explosion left around eight workers injured.
Following the incident, the injured were immediately shifted to the Regional Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Doctors said all injured are in stable condition, adding that the situation could have turned critical had the blast been more intense.
Eyewitnesses said after a loud explosion, large stones fell inside the mine, which also crushed a parked vehicle. One worker said, "It happened in the blink of an eye and we could not understand anything. Everything happened so suddenly. We are glad we are safe. Situation could have been more serious."
Meanwhile, labour leaders alleged that the incident was result of "negligence" by the management, and claimed that safety protocols were not fully followed during blasting preparations. Preliminary information suggests the blast occurred when gunpowder caught fire. Officials believe it may have been caused by heat from the ground where the gunpowder was laid.
Soon after the mishap, SECL Chief General Manager Ashok Kumar, Chirmiri Mayor Ramnaresh Rai, and State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal visited the hospital to meet the injured workers and their families.
Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said, "Thanks to Goddess Bhagwati, a major accident was averted. Everyone is safe, and five people who are under treatment in hospital are out of danger."
"After discussions with the General Manager of CCL, it was revealed that the blast occurred prematurely. A detailed investigation has been ordered through the safety section," he added.
Sanis Chandra, PRO, SECL Chirmiri, said, "The battery was charged for blasting, but for some reason, the blasting occurred suddenly. Around 6-7 people were injured and were brought to Kharsia Hospital for treatment. Three or four of them were discharged after their condition improved, and the rest will also be discharged after treatment. Further investigation is underway."
As per sources, mine management and safety officials have begun a detailed inquiry into whether all safety standards were followed during the blasting. The administration has assured to strengthen safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
