Women Among Several Workers Injured In Blast At Chhattisgarh Opencast Coal Mine, Management Negligence Alleged

Manendragarh: At least eight workers, including women, were injured after a blast occurred at the SECL opencast coal mine in Chirmiri area of Manendragarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The incident triggered a stampede-like situation inside the mine.

According to sources, workers were preparing for blasting operations by laying gunpowder in the tunnel when a sudden explosion left around eight workers injured.

Following the incident, the injured were immediately shifted to the Regional Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Doctors said all injured are in stable condition, adding that the situation could have turned critical had the blast been more intense.

Eyewitnesses said after a loud explosion, large stones fell inside the mine, which also crushed a parked vehicle. One worker said, "It happened in the blink of an eye and we could not understand anything. Everything happened so suddenly. We are glad we are safe. Situation could have been more serious."

Meanwhile, labour leaders alleged that the incident was result of "negligence" by the management, and claimed that safety protocols were not fully followed during blasting preparations. Preliminary information suggests the blast occurred when gunpowder caught fire. Officials believe it may have been caused by heat from the ground where the gunpowder was laid.