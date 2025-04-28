ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Skeleton Found Stuffed In Plastic Sack Near Drain In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Probe Begins

A woman's skeleton was found stuffed in a sack near a drain in Hamirpur district on Monday, triggering panic among locals.

Woman's Skeleton Found Stuffed In Plastic Sack Near Drain In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Probe Begins
Woman's Skeleton Found Stuffed In Plastic Sack Near Drain In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur (In Pic - Maudaha circle officer/ ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 9:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hamirpur: Panic gripped Laraund village under Biwas police station limits in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh after a woman's skeletal remains was found stuffed in a sack near Sihu drain on Monday.

This morning, a few children playing near the drain stumbled upon the plastic sack lying nearby. When the opened it out of curiosity, they were shocked to find human remains inside. Within moments, a huge crowd gathered at the spot.

Vishnudutt Shivhare, chief representative of the village, said, "When the children opened the sack, they were terrified to see the skeleton inside it. After this, they raised an alarm and told other villagers about it. We immediately informed Biwas police who along with a forensic team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation."

According to police, from prima facie investigation the skeleton appeared to be that of a woman. "A salwar, kurti, bangles, and other personal belongings were also found near the spot. The forensic team has collected vital evidence from the spot. The samples will be sent for DNA test to established identity of the deceased," said Maudaha Circle Officer Vinita Pahal.

"The skeleton has been shifted to the hospital mortuary. The remains appeared very old. Public representatives and people from nearby villages were called in to identify the woman based on the clothes recovered, but no clues have emerged so far. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," the senior police official stated.

Also Read

8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle In Bareilly After Being Lured With Rasgullah, Accused Arrested

Hamirpur: Panic gripped Laraund village under Biwas police station limits in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh after a woman's skeletal remains was found stuffed in a sack near Sihu drain on Monday.

This morning, a few children playing near the drain stumbled upon the plastic sack lying nearby. When the opened it out of curiosity, they were shocked to find human remains inside. Within moments, a huge crowd gathered at the spot.

Vishnudutt Shivhare, chief representative of the village, said, "When the children opened the sack, they were terrified to see the skeleton inside it. After this, they raised an alarm and told other villagers about it. We immediately informed Biwas police who along with a forensic team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation."

According to police, from prima facie investigation the skeleton appeared to be that of a woman. "A salwar, kurti, bangles, and other personal belongings were also found near the spot. The forensic team has collected vital evidence from the spot. The samples will be sent for DNA test to established identity of the deceased," said Maudaha Circle Officer Vinita Pahal.

"The skeleton has been shifted to the hospital mortuary. The remains appeared very old. Public representatives and people from nearby villages were called in to identify the woman based on the clothes recovered, but no clues have emerged so far. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," the senior police official stated.

Also Read

8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle In Bareilly After Being Lured With Rasgullah, Accused Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WOMAN SKELETON RECOVEREDHAMIRPUR WOMAN MURDERUTTAR PRADESH CRIME NEWSHAMIRPUR MURDERWOMAN SKELETON FOUND IN BAG

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.