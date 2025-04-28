Woman's Skeleton Found Stuffed In Plastic Sack Near Drain In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Probe Begins

Hamirpur: Panic gripped Laraund village under Biwas police station limits in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh after a woman's skeletal remains was found stuffed in a sack near Sihu drain on Monday.

This morning, a few children playing near the drain stumbled upon the plastic sack lying nearby. When the opened it out of curiosity, they were shocked to find human remains inside. Within moments, a huge crowd gathered at the spot.

Vishnudutt Shivhare, chief representative of the village, said, "When the children opened the sack, they were terrified to see the skeleton inside it. After this, they raised an alarm and told other villagers about it. We immediately informed Biwas police who along with a forensic team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation."

According to police, from prima facie investigation the skeleton appeared to be that of a woman. "A salwar, kurti, bangles, and other personal belongings were also found near the spot. The forensic team has collected vital evidence from the spot. The samples will be sent for DNA test to established identity of the deceased," said Maudaha Circle Officer Vinita Pahal.

"The skeleton has been shifted to the hospital mortuary. The remains appeared very old. Public representatives and people from nearby villages were called in to identify the woman based on the clothes recovered, but no clues have emerged so far. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," the senior police official stated.

Also Read

8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle In Bareilly After Being Lured With Rasgullah, Accused Arrested