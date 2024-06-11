Woman's Severed Legs, Hands Found In Ujjaini Express Compartment In Rishikesh

Rishikesh: The GRP has now recovered the severed hands and legs from a train in Rishikesh, an official said. Earlier, an unidentified woman, whose body cut into three pieces were found stuffed in bags in a train in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

On Saturday, the woman's severed body parts, with her hands and legs missing, were found in the yard of Indore railway station. The body parts were sent for post-mortem the next day. Madhya Pradesh Police have not yet solved the mystery of the murder.

On Monday evening, severed hands and legs were found in a plastic bag from a compartment of Ujjaini Express in Rishikesh. The RPF and GRP are investigating the matter while the Indore Police too have been contacted.

Ujjaini Express that runs between Rishikesh and Indore reached Rishikesh railway station at around 5:30 pm last evening. The train was at the washing line in the station yard when during inspection, a suspicious plastic bag was recovered near the toilet between coaches S-1 and S-2. The bag was emitting a very foul smell.

Upon information, GRP sub-inspector Gayatri Devi and RPF sub-inspector Anand Giri reached the spot. When the plastic bag was opened, two severed hands and legs were found inside it. Investigations were immediately launched.

Inspector in-charge of GRP station Dehradun S Rana said that severed feet and hands were recovered from a train in Rishikesh and investigations are underway.

