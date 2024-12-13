ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Severed Head Found In Garbage Heap In Kolkata

The morning walkers spotted a few dogs roaming in front of a garbage heap and found a severed head wrapped in polythene lying over there.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Kolkata: The severed head of a woman was found in a garbage heap on the roadside in West Bengal's Kolkata, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the Golf Green area at 7 am, they said.

On receiving the information, along with the personnel from Regent Park Police Station, Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar intelligence department has launched an investigation into the incident. The police have started searching for the rest of the woman's body.

Kolkata Police's Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rupesh Kumar told ETV Bharat, "A woman's body parts have been recovered. Investigators are trying to find out who is involved in the incident and where the rest of the woman's body has been kept. The police have registered a suo motu case at the local police station and are investigating."

"Detectives from the Kolkata Police's Homicide Department have rushed to the spot," Kumar added.

According to police sources, morning walkers spotted a few dogs roaming in front of a garbage heap. The dogs were howling around something. The morning walkers got suspicious and went ahead to find a severed head wrapped in polythene lying in the garbage. Then the local Regent Park police station was informed. The police reached the spot and surrounded the place of occurrence.

After getting the information, detectives from the Homicide Department of Lalbazar reached the spot. Deputy Commissioner (SSD) Bidisha Kalita also went to the spot. Police sources said the severed head had fresh blood on it. The woman had earrings in her ears and her hair was dishevelled.

Following an initial probe, the officials suspect that someone had dumped the head there late on Thursday night. However, the detectives have started an investigation to find out exactly when and who dumped the severed head there.

CCTV footage of the area is being examined to search for every car passing by the garbage. In addition, the surrounding evidence is also being examined, sources said. Notably, a decomposed body was recovered from a garbage bin in the Thakurpukur area on Wednesday. It is also being probed whether it has any connection with the incident.

Sources said that in the preliminary probe, it was revealed that the sniffer dog brought by the homicide detectives of Lalbazar entered a multi-storeyed building about a kilometre away from the incident spot. Sources further added that the investigators felt that some flat owners may have been involved in the incident.

