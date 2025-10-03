ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Naked Body Found In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada; Rape-Murder Suspected

Dantewada: Police recovered the naked body of a woman who is suspected to have been raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-infested Dantewada district on Thursday. The incident, which occurred at the Bhaansi police station area near the Kundeli CRPF camp on the night of Dussehra, sent shockwaves and evoked outrage among locals.

According to police, when the woman was returning to her village, Kundeli, some unidentified individuals targeted her on the way and allegedly murdered her after raping her.

A key aspect of the police investigation revealed that the deceased's mobile phone was found in flight mode. This leads police to suspect that the accused attempted to destroy evidence after the crime. The mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination, and police are closely monitoring CCTV footage, mobile location, and the movements of the suspects.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police from the Bhaansi police station arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it to the district hospital for a postmortem.