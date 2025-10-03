Woman's Naked Body Found In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada; Rape-Murder Suspected
Police suspect when the woman was returning to her village, some unidentified individuals targeted her on the way and murdered her after the rape.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 9:14 PM IST
Dantewada: Police recovered the naked body of a woman who is suspected to have been raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-infested Dantewada district on Thursday. The incident, which occurred at the Bhaansi police station area near the Kundeli CRPF camp on the night of Dussehra, sent shockwaves and evoked outrage among locals.
According to police, when the woman was returning to her village, Kundeli, some unidentified individuals targeted her on the way and allegedly murdered her after raping her.
A key aspect of the police investigation revealed that the deceased's mobile phone was found in flight mode. This leads police to suspect that the accused attempted to destroy evidence after the crime. The mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination, and police are closely monitoring CCTV footage, mobile location, and the movements of the suspects.
Upon receiving information about the incident, police from the Bhaansi police station arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it to the district hospital for a postmortem.
A large number of villagers also gathered at the scene. The villagers demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against the accused.
"Prima facie, it appears the woman was raped and murdered. A case has been registered against unknown persons, and an investigation has begun," additional SP RK Verma said.
According to police, the recovery of the body is more alarming as the place of occurrence is an Naxal-affected zone. Police have taken the incident seriously and have cordoned off the surrounding areas and launched a manhunt for the accused persons.
Villagers said the occurrence of the incident during the night of a festival like Dussehra has shaken everyone. The women of the village have also expressed deep outrage over the incident.
Read more