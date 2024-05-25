Woman's Friend Kills Toddler, Sends Gruesome Video 12 Days Later

Kota: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was murdered by his mother's friend in the Vigyan Nagar Police Station area of the city. The incident came to light when the accused sent the child's mother a video of him killing the toddler. Earlier, the child's death was believed to be an accident, but after seeing the gruesome video, the mother approached the police. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and exhumed the child's body from the grave and conducted post-mortem. Later, the police launched a probe into the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hariram Soni Khushboo Mehra said the accused 32-year-old Rahul Pareek has been arrested in connection with the case. Deputy Superintendent Soni said that this incident happened on April 15. In the complaint lodged with the police, the woman stated that she had gone to a hospital with her family.

Rahul Pareek took the kid to his shop from outside the hospital and called Khushboo sometime later to inform her that her child had met with an accident and was admitted to JK Lon Hospital. When Khushboo reached the hospital with her family they were influenced by Rahul's words and took the child, assuming it to be an accident. The child's body was kept at home overnight and buried the next morning on April 16 without post-mortem because Rahul had said that the child had met with an accident.

According to the report, Rahul sent her some videos and screenshots of the dead child 12 days after the incident. The accused, Rahul Pareek, was seen strangulating two-and-a-half-year-old boy Ansh in the video. He was also seen beating the kid. Sources say, the accused strangled the child and threw him hard on the ground, due to which he died. The police took out the body of the child from the crematorium to perform a post-mortem after the FIR was registered. The SDM Ladpura Manisha Tiwari, HOD of Forensic Medicine in Medical College, and Dr. Ashok Mundra were also present on the spot to oversee the process. The child's samples will be sent to FSL.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Soni stated that the intentions behind the act are beyond their understanding with no controversy or a reason to kill the child yet to be found. The police will investigate the relationship between the child's mother and the accused Rahul.