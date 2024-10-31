ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Body Found In Water Tanker In Faridabad

The body of a woman was found inside a water tanker on the road in Haryana's Faridabad.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Faridabad: In a tragic incident, the body of a woman was found inside a water tanker on the road here, police officials said on Thursday. The body was found in a private water tanker used by the Faridabad Municipal Corporation for sprinkling water on the streets. The deceased has been identified as Muskan, daughter of one Usman, police said.

The incident came to light when the tanker driver noticed a dupatta stuck in the water pipe while refilling the tank. Upon checking, he found the body of a woman inside and immediately informed us. The tanker had earlier sprinkled water for the 'Run for Unity' event at Sector 12 Sports Complex and was parked daily near Tikona Park Number Three, police said.

We promptly arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and began questioning the driver and witnesses, police added.

BPTP police station in-charge Poonam Hooda said that the incident was reported by a Dial 112 team, and the police are investigating the matter. An FSL team has joined the investigation, and senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, have reached the spot. The body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem, added Hooda.

Muskan’s father revealed that Muskan had been struggling with depression in recent days, though she hadn’t shared her problems with the family. She had left the house the previous night around 9:30 pm without informing anyone, after which a missing report was filed in the night itself, claimed Muskan's father.

Early this morning, we contacted them to confirm that Muskan’s body had been found inside the tanker near the Sector 9 bypass. Her father has urged for a thorough investigation into the matter, said Hooda.

FARIDABAD WATER TANKER DEAD BODYFARIDABAD GIRL BODY IN WATER TANKERWOMAN BODY IN HARYANA WATER TANKERWOMAN BODY FOUND IN WATER TANKER

