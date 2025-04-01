ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Two Children Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Jharkhand Village, Husband Detained

Giridih: Bodies of a woman and her two children, aged nine and six, were found in a village in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Tuesday, police said. The woman's husband has been detained and is presently being interrogated, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Renu Tudu (29), a resident of Bardauni village, her son Satish Hembram (6) and daughter Sarita Hembram (9). While Renu's body was seen floating in a pond in Paniyay village, her children were found hanging from a nearby tree.

The incident came to light after some villagers noticed the bodies and informed police. Soon Khori Mahua SDPO Rajendra Prasad, Lokay police station in-charge Amit Kumar Chaudhary and Thansinghdih OP in-charge Neeraj Kumar reached the spot. The three bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

Charo Hembram, the deceased woman's husband has been detained, police said.