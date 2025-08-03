ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Two Children Die By Suicide In Ranchi

Ranchi: The dead bodies of a woman and her two children were found in a room in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Jagannathpur police station area, where the bodies were found in their flat in Latma. Official sources said that the three have allegedly died by suicide.

The three were found in the drawing room of their residence. On receiving the information, Jagannathpur police and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. The team has collected samples for forensic analysis.

Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) PK Mishra said, ”It appears the woman has died by suicide along with her two children. The matter is being investigated.”

The neighbours of the deceased said, “The relationship between the deceased and her husband was not good.” They added that a divorce case was ongoing in court, which allegedly impacted the financial stability of both individuals.

For the past three years, the deceased woman and her children were residing in a rented flat in Latma, while her husband stayed in his native village in Aurangabad.