Body Transported On Cab Roof: Uttarakhand CM Orders Inquiry; Assures Action

Bageshwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an investigation into the overcharging by ambulance operators which recently forced a woman to transport her brother's body tied to the roof of a cab. The CM has also directed strict action against those responsible. “Such negligence will not be tolerated,” said Dhami, asking Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar to provide a detailed incident report and ensure adequate ambulance services. The Chief Minister has given strict instructions to the officials that such incidents should not be repeated.
In a tragic incident, a woman was forced to transport her brother’s body tied to the roof of a taxi from Haldwani to Berinag here in Uttarakhand, after private ambulance operators reportedly demanded exorbitant charges after her brother's death. The incident occurred in Pithoragarh district on December 7, highlighting alleged negligence and a lack of facilities in the state.
It is learnt that Shivani, a resident of Tamoli Gweir village, works in Haldwani and had recently brought her brother, Abhishek, to the city for work. On December 6, Abhishek complained of a headache at his workplace and went back to his rented room. Later, police informed Shivani that her brother had been found unconscious near a railway track. He was rushed to Sushila Tiwari Hospital, where he was declared dead as per officials.
Following the postmortem, Shivani sought an ambulance to transport the body 195 km to her village. However, ambulance operators reportedly demanded Rs 10,000–15,000, which she could not afford, she said. Left with no choice, she was forced to arrange a taxi and tied the body to its roof due to limited space.
Health secretary seeks detailed report
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Nainital, Harish Pant, stated that the Health Secretary has requested a comprehensive report on the incident. Additionally, the Health Secretary has directed authorities to provide details on the availability of ambulances to transport bodies at all mortuary centers across the Kumaon region. He confirmed that no ambulance is currently available at the Haldwani mortuary center adding steps are being taken to station ambulances at mortuary centers to prevent such incidents in the future.
Locals demand action
Local residents have criticized the unregulated practices of private ambulance operators, accusing them of exploiting grieving families. Shivani’s ordeal has left her family and village in mourning, with the tragic death of their sole breadwinner.
Meanwhile, officials visited Abhishek’s family to offer condolences and financial aid of Rs 10,000. They were assured additional support from the CM’s relief fund.
