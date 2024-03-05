Woman, Her Three Children Found Dead in Rajasthan's Alwar; Probe Underway

Alwar: In a sensational incident, the bodies of a woman and her three children were found under mysterious circumstances inside their house in Thanagaji area of Alwar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, March 5, sources said.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of death of the family members.

Divulging further details into the case, Thanagaji police station in-charge Rajesh Meena said that the relatives of the deceased informed police on phone on Tuesday morning that four people have died simultaneously in Duhar Chopan village of the area. After receiving the information, a team of police was rushed to the spot where the bodies of all four were found in the room, the Thanagaji police station in-charge said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to their families, he added. The deceased woman has been identified as Manju Devi, aged 35 who was found dead along with her two daughters and a son.

Police is investigating the incident from every angle whether the deceased committed suicide or was murdered. The father of the deceased has accused the in-laws of murder.

Locals said that the woman's husband, who works outside the village, had visited home a few days ago. They said that during his visit to his home, the man had a quarrel with his wife.

The sister of the deceased told police that when her sister and children did not wake up on Tuesday, she went to the room and found all four dead under mysterious circumstances. The police are investigating this entire matter from every angle.