Woman Succumbs During Delivery By Quack Over Video Call

Rohtas: In a case raising a big question mark on the health system in the country, a quack carried out a delivery with the help of a video call leading to the death of the woman. The incident has come to light from Gorari in Rohtas. The newborn survived the ordeal.

Sources said that the 26-year-old victim Sangita Devi was persuaded by an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker to move from a government hospital to a private clinic where the procedure was performed during which she died. This led to the said doctor Rajdev Kumar Singh and staff fleeing the site.

The fake clinic has been sealed on the orders of Sasaram Civil Surgeon Dr Maniraj Ranjan. The deceased’s sister Sunita said that she had appealed for her sister to be referred to a bigger hospital but her appeal was ignored.

“The doctor was talking to another doctor on a video call and administering the treatment accordingly. My sister’s condition worsened during the operation and she died. Those present started removing the machines and started saying that she should be taken away,” she disclosed.

It is learnt that the victim had gone to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Karakat for her delivery from where the doctors had referred her to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram but the ASHA worker prevailed over the family to get her admitted to the said clinic.

The deceased’s husband Vinod Prasad who lives in Hyderabad disclosed, “When we went to see the mother, she had died. The doctor asked us to move her to the CHC and said that he would follow. Instead he fled from the spot.”

Inspector Bhagirath Kumar of Karakat Police Station said, “The dead body has been sent to the Sadar Hospital for the post mortem. The clinic has been sealed and action will also be taken against the ASHA worker who played a role in taking the victim there.”

Sasaram’s Civil Surgeon has promised to take stringent action against the guilty. “A drive will be carried out against the clinics operating illegally across the district. A team will be formed under the Circle Officer and Police Station In-charge to carry out the action,” he said.

The case reflects the crude reality of such illegal clinics functioning illegally across many states of the country. In most of the cases it is the poor and unaware people who fall prey to such quacks and pay with their lives. The issue calls for a major policy intervention at the national level.