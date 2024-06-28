Woman Sub-inspector Dies By Suicide In Bihar; Probe Underway

Muzaffarpur: In a shocking incident, a 2020 batch female sub-inspector hailing from Patna posted in the cyber police station of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar died by suspected suicide at her residence on Thursday, an official said. The deceased was a resident of Srikrishnanagar in Patna. After training, she was posted in the cyber police station on 21 June.

Raj Nandan Prasad, Deepita's father said that his wife Sangeeta Devi got a call in the morning in which we were told that Deepika was very stressed. “About an hour later, her friend called and said that Deepika had consumed poison. We took her to a private hospital in Juran Chhapra, where she was declared dead," Prasad said.

An official said that the trainee sub-inspector Deepika Kumari (28) ended her life at around 7 AM on Thursday at her rented accommodation in Laxmi Narayan Nagar of the district. After getting the information, her male friend called constable Rohit Singh posted in the jail and informed him about the matter. Also, the family members of the trainee sub-inspector living in Patna were informed about it.

After receiving the distress call, a team of police from Mithanpura police station also reached the spot to probe the case. She was shifted to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. City SP Awadhesh Saroj Dixit also reached the hospital and inquired about the incident. Police have recorded the statement of the deceased's father Rajnandan Prasad and started the investigation into the incident.

Awadhesh Dixit, City SP said that the matter is being investigated adding the reason for the murder is not clear. “No suicide note has been found from the spot. The family members also do not suspect any foul play," he said.

Kumari, a sub-inspector of 2020 batch was posted in the cyber police station of Muzaffarpur and she had completed her training only four days ago. Family members said that Kumari was first recruited as a constable. She was posted in Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail, Rosda and Hajipur Jail. After getting the job of sub-inspector, she resigned from her post of constable.

The deceased cop is survived by her parents, two sisters and a brother.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.