Woman Strangles 8-year-old Son to Death for Staining School Uniform in Haryana; Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Gurugram ACP Crime Varun Dahiya (R) during a presser after the murder of a boy by her own mother in Gurugram
Gurugram ACP Crime Varun Dahiya (R) during a presser after the murder of a boy by her own mother in Gurugram(ETV Bharat)

Police said that the boy returned home with stained uniform and had also forgotten some books at school which enraged his mother who first beat him fiercely and then strangled him to death. On the complaint of the woman's husband, police arrested the accused while further investigation is going on.

Gurugram: In a shocking incident reported from Haryana which has put motherhood to shame, a woman allegedly strangled her eight-year-old son to death after he returned home from school with a soiled school uniform and also forgotten some books in school on Thursday, an official said.

The horrific incident has come to light in Sector 18 police station area of Gurugram. Gurugram ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said that the murder took place on May 13 afternoon. According to the ACP Crime, when the boy Karthik returned home at 2 pm in the afternoon, his school uniform was dirty and he had also forgotten some of his books at school which enraged his mother, who started beating him before strangling him to death.

Police said that when the woman's husband Arvind returned home from work in the evening, he saw that his son was unconscious. Arvind hurriedly took his son to a private hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him dead. As soon as the information was received, Sector-18 police station reached the spot and registered a case on the basis of the complaint by the husband of the woman and arrested the accused woman. At present the interrogation of the accused woman is going on. According to Gurugram Police, the woman does not have the slightest remorse for killing her own son.

The investigation so far has revealed that the woman often beat her son which took an ugly turn on May 13 leading to the murder of her own son.

