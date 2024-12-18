ETV Bharat / state

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times By Live-In Partner In Chandigarh, Accused On The Run

A man stabbed his partner multiple times in Chandigarh's Sector 25. The attack, captured on CCTV, left the woman critically injured.

A man stabbed his partner 10 times in Chandigarh’s Sector 25; the attack, captured on CCTV, left the woman critically injured.
CCTV footage showing Golu alias Gandhi stabbing a woman (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Chandigarh: A man stabbed a 22-year-old woman eight to 10 times in broad daylight outside her residence in Sector 25 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The attack, captured on CCTV, shows the accused rushing towards the woman with a knife and attacking her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The injured woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police have identified the accused as Golu alias Gandhi, a resident of the same sector, who remains at large.

According to police sources, the victim, whose husband passed away a month ago, had been in a live-in relationship with Golu for two months. "The two were involved in a relationship for about two and a half years but had recently separated after a heated argument," said Surinder Kumar, in charge of the Sector 24 police post.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was motivated by anger over the separation. CCTV footage revealed the sequence of events, showing Golu initially walking away from the woman before returning with a knife. "The video clearly shows the accused attacking her multiple times while bystanders failed to intervene," the police official said.

The victim suffered severe injuries, including deep cuts near her neck and abdomen, leaving her in critical condition. Police are analysing the CCTV footage for further evidence and Sector 11 police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The victim is not in a condition to give a statement to police for now, a doctor said.

"We are waiting for the victim's statement to proceed further. The accused and the victim were married to different people, adding complexity to the case," Kumar added. The police launched a manhunt to locate Golu and urged the public to come forward with any information.

