Woman SI Killed, Constable Injured As Bus Hits Scooter In Dehradun

Dehradun: A woman additional sub-inspector was killed and a constable seriously injured after a private bus hit their two-wheeler in Dehradun on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place on Ajabpur flyover under Nehru Colony area when the two women cops were on their way to Haridwar to attend a meeting for the Kanwar Yatra. A speeding private bus rammed into the who-wheeler from behind. The additional SI died on the spot and the constable is currently undergoing treatment.

Informed by locals, a team from the Nehru Colony police station reached the spot. The injured constable was rushed to the hospital while the additional SI's body was shifted to the mortuary. The bus driver has been into custody for questioning and an investigation has been launched by police.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Kanta Thapa, resident of Mallital Nainital, who was posted as Additional SI in Barkot police station of Uttarkashi while constable Shakuntala is posted in Dehradun Cantt police station.