ETV Bharat / state

Woman Shot At In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Bareilly: A 42-year-old woman was shot at and critically injured at an isolated spot here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night when the woman identified as Sonu had gone to a medical store in front of a 300-bed hospital to buy medicines.

Four men in a black car had allegedly taken to the woman to the isolated location near Sita Rasoi, where they shot her before fleeing. However, police are trying to determine if she was kidnapped or had willingly gone along with the men.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said the police received information about the shooting around 8 pm on Saturday.

Officers rushed to the scene and admitted the woman to the district hospital. She sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of her chest. Authorities have started scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers.