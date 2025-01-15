Woman's Kidney 'Stolen' During Surgery: Meerut Hospital Faces Organ Trafficking Allegations

Meerut: In a tragic incident, a woman from Bugrasi of Bulandshahr district on Tuesday alleged that six doctors of the KMC Hospital and Research Center in Meerut of removing and selling her kidney. The Narsena police have filed an FIR against 6 doctors and other employees on the orders of a court here.

According to the FIR, the woman said that when she complained about the incident, the doctors beat her up and snatched all her documents. In 2017, she suddenly fell ill and sought treatment at KMC Hospital on Baghpat Road in Meerut. After examining her, Dr. Sunil Gupta recommended surgery.

She was admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery on May 20, 2017. Both of the victim's kidneys were replaced during the procedure. She was discharged on May 24, 2017, with the understanding that she would continue to recover at home. Both of Kavita’s kidneys were replaced during the procedure.

The victim woman alleged that Dr Sunil Gupta, along with his fellow doctors, removed her kidney and sold it to someone. Kavita says that when she got herself examined by another doctor on 28 October 2022, she found out that her left kidney had been removed through surgery. Kavita has accused Dr Sunil Gupta of making her limbless and human organ trafficking.