'Self-Proclaimed Godman' Arrested On Charges Of Raping A Woman In Rairakhol

Sambalpur: A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in Rairakhol, Sambalpur on Thursday. The incident occurred under Rairakhol police station area, where the survivor was invited by the accused to his house under the false pretense of familiarity, according to police.

The accused, Prafulla Mahala, resides in the Vaishnav Jhuli area, and it was here that the woman was assaulted, police said. Mahala was arrested after the woman filed a complaint with the police. According to the victim’s statement, she had visited the Rairakhol area on Thursday between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Upon arrival, the accused called her to his residence. Taking advantage of the situation when she was alone, the man allegedly committed the assault.

Following the assault, the victim, in an injured state, was rescued from the town area and immediately taken to Rairakhol hospital for medical treatment. Police detained the accused and began investigating the matter. Rairakhol SDPO Prashant Meher confirmed that the victim and the accused knew each other.

Locals, in the know of the things, however, allege that Mahala claims to be a self-procliamed godman and had invited the woman with a wrong motive.

The SDPO also responded to speculation surrounding the incident, with some rumors suggesting that the assault took place while the woman was unconscious due to narcotics. He assured the public that this claim would be investigated thoroughly. He also stated that the criminal history of the accused, if any, would be examined during the inquiry. Meanwhile, the medical examination of both the accused and the survivor has been conducted, police added.

The accused remains in police custody, and the investigation is on. The SDPO further confirmed that the victim’s health is stable and that the police are taking all necessary actions to ensure justice is served.