Woman Raped By Two Friends In Kolkata Neighbourhood; Accused At Large
Police said the accused took the 20-year-old victim to the spot in the name of a birthday party and perpetrated the brutalities throughout the night.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST
Kolkata: A young woman was allegedly raped by two of her friends in the name of taking her to a birthday party in Haridevpur, a neighbourhood in South Kolkata, police said on Sunday. The accused are at large, and a manhunt has been launched by the Haridevpur police station to trace the duo.
According to police, the incident took place on Friday when the 20-year-old victim was heading to a birthday party with one of the accused at 10.45 pm. After reaching the destination, she found no one except her at the place. Following this, she was raped by her friend and another member of that house. She told the police that the duo tortured her throughout the night.
Police said the victim somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the perpetrators and reached her house at 10:30 am on Saturday. After hearing the entire matter, the family members filed a complaint at the Haridevpur police station, based on which a case was registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on gangrape.
Police said an investigation is also underway, and it's also being looked at whether anyone else was present at the party or involved in the incident. The CCTV footage of the area is being examined, and no one has been arrested yet. Police said that a search operation is underway to quickly find the two absconding youths.
A senior Kolkata Police official, who did not want to be named, said, "The two accused have fled, and we are searching for them. The victim is being medically examined. We are investigating the matter. Our officers are visiting the place where the crime took place."
