Woman Raped By Two Friends In Kolkata Neighbourhood; Accused At Large

Kolkata: A young woman was allegedly raped by two of her friends in the name of taking her to a birthday party in Haridevpur, a neighbourhood in South Kolkata, police said on Sunday. The accused are at large, and a manhunt has been launched by the Haridevpur police station to trace the duo.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday when the 20-year-old victim was heading to a birthday party with one of the accused at 10.45 pm. After reaching the destination, she found no one except her at the place. Following this, she was raped by her friend and another member of that house. She told the police that the duo tortured her throughout the night.

Police said the victim somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the perpetrators and reached her house at 10:30 am on Saturday. After hearing the entire matter, the family members filed a complaint at the Haridevpur police station, based on which a case was registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on gangrape.