ETV Bharat / state

Pune: Woman Raped By Three Men, Her Male Friend Assaulted

The woman along with a male friend had gone to the Bhopdev Ghar area where three men allegedly raped her and assaulted her friend.

author img

By PTI

Published : 31 minutes ago

The woman along with a male friend had gone to the Bhopdev Ghar area where three men allegedly raped her and assaulted her friend.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Pune: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday. The gang rape was allegedly committed in the Bopdev Ghar area around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.

According to the Kondhwa police, the woman had gone to the locality with a male friend. As per preliminary details, the woman and her male friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghar area on Thursday late night where three unknown people allegedly raped her, said a senior official from Pune police.

He said ten police teams have been formed to trace those behind the alleged gang rape. Another official from Kondhwa police station said that the incident took place at an isolated place and the trio also assaulted the woman's male friend.

Pune: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday. The gang rape was allegedly committed in the Bopdev Ghar area around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.

According to the Kondhwa police, the woman had gone to the locality with a male friend. As per preliminary details, the woman and her male friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghar area on Thursday late night where three unknown people allegedly raped her, said a senior official from Pune police.

He said ten police teams have been formed to trace those behind the alleged gang rape. Another official from Kondhwa police station said that the incident took place at an isolated place and the trio also assaulted the woman's male friend.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WOMAN RAPED MALE FRIEND ASSAULTEDWOMAN RAPED IN BOPDEV GHARWOMAN RAPED NEAR PUNE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.