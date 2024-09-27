Woman Raped By Four Men In Pune, Two Accused Held

Pune (Maharashtra): A woman was allegedly raped by four people including two minors in Maharashtra’s Pune, police officials said on Friday. The incident came to light during a “Good Touch Bad Touch” initiative at a girl's college.

The Koregaon Park Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and arrested two accused.They have been remanded to police custody till September 27. Police have detained two other minor accused and sent them to a juvenile home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smarthana Patil revealed that the victim was a student of a reputed college and became acquainted with the accused through social media.

"She had been using her father’s phone when she befriended one of the accused. The first accused raped her on the college premises while another assaulted her at her home. Two other accused took her to different locations and molested her, police said. The series of incidents is said to have begun in April this year. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were not known to each other," added the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Reacting to the incident, Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar expressed deep concern. Speaking to the media, Dhangekar said, “This incident in Pune, which is the cradle of education and known as the cultural capital of the state, is very unfortunate. I always take notice of such incidents and try to get justice for the victim. I request the (Maharashtra) Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde), (Maharashtra) Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and the Guardian Minister of Pune city (Ajit Pawar) to look at this incident seriously.”

