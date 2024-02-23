Woman Posts Morphed Pics of Teacher's Family for Rejecting Her Love Proposal in Hyderabad, Held

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Woman Held for Posting Morphed Pics of Teacher's Family for Rejecting Her Love Proposal in Hyderabad

The woman, a native of Andhra Pradesh, proposed to a married teacher at her training institute in Hyderabad. On being rejected, she posted morphed photographs of the his family on social media.

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman, who allegedly shared morphed photographs of her teacher's wife and 11-year-old daughter on social media for rejecting her love, is now behind the bars in Hyderabad.

The city cyber crime cell arrested the woman on Thursday. Hyderabad City CCS Joint Commissioner AV Ranganath, DCP Kavitha, and ACP Chandbasha have shared the case details.

According to police, the woman hails from Rayadurgam area of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district and had come to Hyderabad for Group-1 training. She had joined a training institute in Ashoknagar where he had a crush on a teacher who taught a subject there.

When the woman proposed to the teacher, the latter reprimanded her saying he was already married and had children. After being rejected, she developed a grudge towards the teacher.

She collected photographs of the teacher's wife and daughter. Then, she opened a fake Instagram account and a YouTube channel and uploaded morphed photographs of the teacher's family. She also started harassing them by posting those photos on the official page of the training institute and the WhatsApp groups of the students.

Based on the complaint of the teacher, a team of the city cybercrime inspector Saidulu collected the technical evidence and arrested the accused in Anantapur on Thursday. A case under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against her and she has been taken into custody, police said.

TAGGED:

Morphed PhotographsRejecting Her Love ProposalHyderabad

