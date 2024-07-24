ETV Bharat / state

Woman Posing As SP Gets Two Traders Detained In Fake Theft Case In Agra

Agra: A woman, posing as SP Kasganj, put Kheragadh Police of Agra on their toes for five hours as she informed about stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees being sold in the town's market and got two traders detained on false charges. The woman is yet to be identified and a search has been initiated for her, police said.

According to police, Kheragadh police station in-charge inspector Devkaran got a call at around 4 pm on Tuesday. The caller identified herself as SP Kasganj and informed that jewellery worth lakhs of rupees was stolen from Kasganj and now being sold in the Sarafa Bazar of Kheragarh town. She asked the inspector to provide information immediately and also asked him to send her photographs of the shops to help her identify the premise where the stolen goods were being sold.

On this, Kheragarh police station in-charge inspector Devkaran along with a team swung into action. They sent photos of more than 25 traders of Sarafa Bazar to the woman. After which, she sent two photos claiming that it was at their shops that stolen jewellery was being sold.

Based on this information, police detained the two traders at around 6 pm and brought them to Kheragarh police station. They started questioning the two about buying stolen goods. The woman on the other hand said that a police team has been sent from Kasganj to Kheragarh and instructed not to spare the two traders. She also spoke to the two traders herself and threatened to put them behind the bars.

Meanwhile, detention of the two traders triggered a chaos in the market and it was closed down immediately. Dozens of traders including BJP leader Dinesh Goyal reached the police station. During interrogation, the two traders claimed they had never bought or sold any stolen jewellery.