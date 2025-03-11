Woman Poisons Son Before Ending Her Own Life In Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana): In a tragic incident, a woman from New Bharat Colony here allegedly poisoned her minor son to death before taking her own life on Monday.

Receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies to hospital for post mortem. The deceased have been identified as Vimala Devi (45) and her 14-year-old son Krishna.

As per neighbours, the woman was worried over her son's future as he was mentally challenged. "Vimala originally hailed from Bihar and had been living on rent with her son in New Bharat Colony. She also has a daughter who is married to a guy in Makkar Farm House area. Vimala raised her son by working as a domestic help," one of her neighbours said.

"Vimala was deeply worried about the future of her son Krishna. She had expressed time and again about what would happen to her son after her death. Vimala was very friendly and used to mingle well with everyone. Her behaviour was very good. But she repeatedly kept saying she would not leave her son behind if anything were to happen to her," stated Vimala's neighbour.

Police Await Autopsy Report

As soon as police received information, Khedi Police Station in-charge Surendra Singh along with his team reached the spot. A Dial 112 team also accompanied him. "Both the bodies were found in the same room. After preliminary investigation, the bodies were sent to civil hospital for an autopsy. An investigation is underway to ascertain the real reason behind the incident. Neighbours and other family members are being questioned. The post mortem report will give more clarity," said police.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.