Woman Pillion Rider Dies After Dupatta Gets Stuck In Bike Wheel In Andhra Pradesh

Achyutapuram: A 28-year-old woman died after her dupatta got entangled around her neck while riding pillion with her husband on a bike in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Achyutapuram mandal of Anakapalli when Kalyanapu Ramadurga (28) was returning home from a hospital. Ramadurga, a resident of Kesanakurru in East Godavari district, had been married to Vinnakota Mohan Krishna from Polavaram in Konaseema district nine months ago. The couple had been living at a rented house near Achyutapuram ever since Mohan Krishna secured a job at the Achyutapuram SEZ.

According to police, Ramadurga complained of severe ear pain last evening and her husband took her to a hospital on his bike at around 7 pm. However, on their way home while approaching Haripalem, her dupatta got stuck in the rear wheel of the bike and tightened around her neck, strangulating her.

Noticing her plight, passersby rushed to help her. They cut off the dupatta and immediately took her to the hospital. Despite their efforts, the woman could not be saved. The attending doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.

On information, bereaved parents reached the hospital crying and said that their daughter would have lived for many more years had she not been snatched away from them so soon.

A case has been registered at Achyutapuram police station and further investigations are underway, officials said.