ETV Bharat / state

PG Trainee Doctor Raped, Murdered In RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata: Court Sends Accused To 14-Day Police Remand

Kolkata: The death of the female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has sparked a political storm in West Bengal even as police have arrested one person in the case.

A senior police officer said on Saturday that they have arrested one person for the alleged involvement in the murder of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital. The man was an outsider who had free access to the different departments of the hospital, the officer was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Intelligence Department of Kolkata Police to investigate the incident. This SIT is headed by a police officer of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Kolkata Police.

Talking more about the arrested accused, police said that they recovered a torn part of a Bluetooth earphone which led to the culprit. In fact, other PGTs and female doctors also identified the culprit from CCTV footage grabbed from other parts of the hospital premises, a source in the police department said. Police officers also claimed that the arrested accused had given different statements during the grilling.

"Now, we are trying to find out who else was with him or he had someone else with him," he said, adding that police might conduct necessary medical examinations on him.

A city court ordered a 14-day police remand for the accused, charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS. The judge granted the prosecution's request for a 14-day police remand till August 23 for further questioning in connection with the crime.

Police have also questioned two intern doctors the entire Friday night in connection with their ongoing probe into the death of the doctor, he said.

The semi-nude body of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday. The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty on Thursday night. The body bore injury marks.

Her father had alleged that she was raped and murdered inside Kar Medical College and Hospital and efforts are on to hide the truth. Preliminary autopsy report confirmed sexual abuse of the woman doctor before she was killed, police said.

BJP Leaders Target Mamata Govt, Demand CBI Probe

Amit Malviya, BJP's information and technology department-in-charge, posted on X, claiming that the doctor was raped and murdered. “Her body (was) found in the duty room. Mamata Banerjee Govt is trying to hide the crime. Kolkata Police has been asked to cover up, and show it as suicide. Media is not being allowed in. Repeat: no woman is safe in West Bengal,” he wrote.