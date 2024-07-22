Woman Passenger Dead, 24 Injured As DTC Bus Hits Metro Pillar In West Delhi

New Delhi: A woman passenger died while 24 others were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation bus veered from the road and collided with a metro pillar in Punjabi Bagh area of West Delhi on Monday, officials said. The bus has been badly damaged in this accident while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A Delhi Police official said the DTC bus collided with a metro pillar 146 near Shivaji Park Metro Station. One woman died in this, while a total of 24 people were injured.

West District DCP Vichitra Veer, while divulging further details into the mishap said that 14 of the injured people have been admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital while 10 passengers have been admitted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital Moti Nagar. The driver and conductor of the bus are also among the injured. A 45-year-old woman died in the accident while a 55-year-old passenger is admitted in the ICU of Maharaja Agrasen, the West District DCP said.

An official said that the bus runs on route number 939 between Mangolpuri and Anand Vihar. At the time of the accident, the bus was on way to Anand Vihar when it collided with metro pillar 146. After the DTC bus collided with the metro pillar, an auto rickshaw which was running right behind the bus also collided with the rear of the bus.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections at Punjabi Bagh police station.

Rise In DTC Bus Accidents In West Delhi: The West Delhi area of the national capital has seen a sharp rise in similar mishaps in the recent past. On July 2, a DTC bus overturned on the ring road in Kirti Nagar area, but the 15 passengers traveling in the bus had a miraculous escape. Earlier, on April 1, a bus collided with an iron pole on the divider on Rajouri Garden Ring Road, in which 18 people were injured, while in December last year, a DTC bus collided with a car at Moti Nagar Chowk, in which the car driver was injured. More than a dozen DTC buses have been involved in accidents in different areas of Delhi in the last 6 months as per officials.