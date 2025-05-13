Woman, Paramour Held For Killing Husband, Dumping Body Parts

Ballia: In a reminder to the infamous Saurabh murder case reported from Meerut some weeks ago, the Ballia Police have arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing the former’s husband and chopping his body into small pieces to be dumped at various places.

The deceased was identified from his chopped limbs discovered from a field as retired Border Roads Organization (BRO) electrician Devendra Ram of Haripur village.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar disclosed that the severed limbs were found in a polythene bag on Saturday near Kharid village falling in the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur Police Station. Some other parts were found from a well two days later.

During the investigation it was found that the deceased’s wife Bhumika was having an illicit relationship with a truck driver Anil Yadav because of which the couple was having frequent fights.

The two accused allegedly conspired to kill Devendra Ram at a house in Bahadurpur and later severed his body parts which they transported in a Bolero vehicle to be dumped in the area falling in the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur Police Station.

While Bhumika was nabbed after questioning, a Police team was constituted to nab Anil. Kripa Shankar disclosed that when he was trapped following a tip off, he tried to flee by firing at the Police personnel and was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing by the cops before being nabbed. A third accomplice Satish Yadav was also arrested while he was trying to flee.