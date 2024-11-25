ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Newborn Twins Die In Ambulance On Way To Hospital In Korba, Husband Alleges Negligence

Korba Medical College and Hospital superintendent said the exact cause of death will be known after post-mortem.

Woman, Newborn Twins Die In Ambulance On Way To Hospital In Korba, Husband Alleges Negligence
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Korba: An anganwadi worker and her twins died in an ambulance on way to hospital in Chhattisgarh's Korba on Monday, police said. The woman's husband has alleged that the deaths occurred due to lack of oxygen in the ambulance.

The incident took place in Jogipali village of Kartala.

Bihari Lal Rathia said his wife, Kanti Rathia gave birth to twins at home in Jogipali village. He claimed that both the mother and newborns were absolutely fine. It was a premature delivery and the family took the woman and the newborns to Kartala Community Health Centre. The woman was treated for one and a half hours but her health deteriorated and was then referred to Korba Medical College and Hospital.

"My wife had a normal delivery at home and when her health condition deteriorated at Kartala Community Health Centre, we left for the district hospital in an ambulance. But, there was no oxygen facility in the ambulance due to which, my wife and children died," Rathia alleged.

Dr SN Kesari, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Korba said the woman had a premature delivery and the newborns were very weak and their condition was critical. They were initially taken to the community health centre and then referred to the Medical College and Hospital, Korba when their health condition deteriorated, he said. "The three were being brought to the hospital in an ambulance when they died. The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be identified," Dr Kesari added.

"I do not have much information about the ambulance in which the woman and her newborns were brought to the medical college. The exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report arrives," Dr Gopal Singh Kanwar, Medical College Superintendent said.

Daud Kujur, in-charge, hospital police station said that police are recording the statements of the relatives of the deceased and further investigation is on.

