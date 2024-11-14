ETV Bharat / state

Woman Naxalite Nirmala Surrenders Before Police In Telangana

Bastar: A woman Naxalite, Nirmala, who has been active in the Naxalite organisation for several years, surrendered on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Nirmala was a female member of the Dandakaranya Special Regional Committee. Nirmala surrendered before Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha in Telangana. The government had announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for her capture.

Ambar Kishore Jha said that ongoing anti-Naxalite operations and active appeals to Maoists for surrender have contributed to this breakthrough.

Nirmala, impressed by the government’s rehabilitation policy, decided to lay down her arms. She will be provided benefits under the policy, including support for her reintegration. Nirmala has held various senior positions within the Naxal hierarchy, including area secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, medical team in-charge, and member of the Darbha Divisional Committee, the senior police official said.