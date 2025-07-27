Woman Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: A woman Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head was arrested in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

She was the Local Organisation Squad (LOS) commander and a member of the Pamed Area Committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). According to the police, the Naxalite was held by personnel of the District Reserve Guard and local police during an operation launched in Etrajpad, Minpa, Tondamarka villages and nearby areas.

Madvi Sukki was allegedly involved in an IED blast and indiscriminate firing on security personnel during the Chhattisgarh assembly polls in 2023. Due to this heinous attack, a crime was registered against her under several sections for attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Apart from carrying out attacks, Sukki was also responsible for recruiting youth into the organisation. Hailing from Etraajpad village of Chintagufa police station limits, she joined the organisation as a sangham member and later reached the rank of an LOS commander.

Following her arrest, Madvi Sukki was presented in court, from where she was sent to Jagdalpur Central Women's Jail on judicial remand. Senior police officials have called it an important achievement of the anti-Naxal campaign and said that it will continue with more vigour in the future.