Woman Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Monday, police said. The gunfight broke out at around 9 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts, located in the Bastar region, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Dantewada superintendent of police Gaurav Rai said.

He also said that the body of a female Naxalite had been recovered from the encounter site. Along with this, an INSAS rifle, ammunition and other items of daily use have also been found.

According to the SP, the operation is still going on. Intermittent firing is taking place from both sides. The search operation is being conducted in the entire area. More information will be available after the encounter ends.

On March 25, an encounter took place between Maoists and security forces on Dantewada and Bijapur border. In the encounter, three Naxalites were killed. One of the deceased was DKSZCM Sudhir alias Sudhakar alias Murali, a Naxalite with a reward of Rs 25 lakh. The soldiers also recovered a large amount of weapons and ammunition along with documents of the Naxalites from the spot. Going by the nature of documents and signs, security forces revealed that the Naxalites were also recruiting minor children in their organisation.

A major encounter took place in Sukma on Saturday. Soldiers killed 17 Naxalites. Among them were 11 female Naxalites and six male Maoists. On the same day, an encounter also took place in Bijapur, where one Naxalite was killed.