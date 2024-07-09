Woman Naxal Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

Kanker: A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight broke out in a forest near Binagunda village under Chhote Bethiya police station limits when security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal operation, said Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the joint operation, the officer said. After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a female Naxalite, a .303 rifle, and a .315 bore rifle were recovered from the spot, Elesela added.

The slain Naxal prima facie belongs to PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army) no. 5. Her identity is being established, the SP said. With the latest encounter, the number of Naxals gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh so far this year has risen to 139. Of them, 137 Maoists were killed in the Bastar division comprising seven districts including Kanker, while two others were gunned down in Dhamtari district under the Raipur division.