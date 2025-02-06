Woman Murdered For 'Dowry': Bareilly Court Awards Death Penalty To Husband And In-Laws

Bareilly: The Fast Track Court in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday sentenced a man and his parents to death, after they were found guilty in murder of his wife over dowry.

Delivering the landmark judgement, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar of the fast track court wrote in his order: "Perhaps more than the qualities of the wife, husband was fond of money. The greed for car and other valuables in dowry was so immense that it took the husband to such extent, that he used axe to kill his innocent wife."

On May 1, 2024, a woman from Jorajay Nagar under Nawabganj police limits in Bareilly was brutally axed to death by her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law as her family failed to fulfil their dowry demands. On Thursday, the fast track court Judge Ravi Kumar sentenced all three accused to death. In addition to this, the court has imposed a fine of Rs 5.40 lakh on the trio. Interestingly, the judge has quoted three poems in his decision.

In his ruling, the judge highlighted the sanctity and sacred bond of marriage by quoting religious texts and teachings. "Hazrat Mohammad Saheb has said that 'Nikah is my Sunnah, those who do not adopt this way of life are not my followers'. Nikah (marriage) is considered a very pious act in the Muslim society," the judge said.

Judge Diwakar also gave reference to Baba Adam and said, "Raghul Mohtar, a famous book elaborating the Muslim laws and rituals, mentions that from the time of Baba Adam to this day, there is no such act of worship in heaven except Nikah and Iman."

Referring to the case, Assistant District Government Advocate Digambar Singh said that eight witnesses were presented in the case, before the three accused were convicted. "Three poems were mentioned in the court order which sentenced the husband, his mother and father to death in the dowry murder case," stated Singh.