20-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Father, Cousin For Refusing To Marry Groom Of Their Choice

Ahead of her marriage, woman was allegedly killed by his father and cousin for refusing to marry the man chosen by the family in MP.

20-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Father, Cousin For Refusing To Marry Groom Of Their Choice
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 6:48 PM IST

Gwalior: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her father and her cousin for refusing to marry the man chosen by the family in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Gola ka Mandir area on Tuesday night, said City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar.

Tanu Gurjar, the victim, was to get married on January 18, but she was not ready to marry the man chosen by her family, he said. She had a heated argument with her father, following which he allegedly shot her with a country-made firearm, while his nephew Rahul shot her with a pistol, the official said.

While Rahul escaped, the deceased's father Mahesh Singh Gurjar (45) remained at the spot brandishing the weapon. A police team rushed to the house after getting information and arrested him, the CSP said.

The woman suffered four bullet injuries, he said, adding that a manhunt is on to nab her cousin. Further investigation is underway.

