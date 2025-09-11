Woman Murdered By Cook, His Partner In Telangana; Killers Flee With Valuables On Owner's Scooter
Police said after the murder, the accused duo took bath and changed clothes before looting cash and jewelry from the house.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking murder case reported from Telangana, a woman was brutally killed by two men including her own cook, who tied her hands and feet with a rope and struck her head with a cooker and slit her throat, police said. Shockingly, the duo, who took bath and changed clothes, then looted cash and gold from the house and fled on the house owner's two-wheeler as per police.
According to police, the sensational murder took place in the Swan Lake gated community at Kukatpally on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Renu Agarwal, 50, wife of businessman Rakesh Agarwal, who owns a steel shop in Fatehnagar. Their daughter Tamanna is studying outside the state, while Renu was living in Hyderabad with her husband and son Shubham.
Murder Discovered In The Evening
A police spokesperson said that on Wednesday morning, Rakesh and Shubham left for their shop, leaving Renu alone at home. When repeated calls to her phone went unanswered around 5 pm, the father-son grew suspicious. At around 7 pm, Rakesh returned and knocked on the door, but got no response. A plumber was then sent in through the back to open the door. Inside, they found Renu lying dead in a pool of blood in the hall, her hands and legs tied with ropes, police said. According to the police, Renu had severe injuries on her head and body.
How the crime unfolded
According to police, the accused tied Renu up and tortured her to reveal the location of money and jewelry. They later slit her throat with vegetable knives and then killed her by hitting her head with a cooker. Later, they broke open the lockers and stuffed cash and gold ornaments into a suitcase. CCTV cameras recorded them entering the house empty-handed and leaving with the suitcase as per police.
Shockingly, the killers left their blood-stained clothes in the house, took a bath, changed into clean clothes, locked the house, and escaped on a scooter belonging to the Agarwal family, police said.
Police investigation
Balanagar DCP Suresh Kumar, Kukatpally ACP Ravikiran Reddy, Inspector Venkata Subba Rao, along with the dog squad and fingerprint experts, examined the crime scene. Five special police teams have been formed to track down the absconding accused Roshan and Harsh.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the main accused, Roshan, a native of Jharkhand, had been working in the house of Renu’s relatives for the past nine years. Just 11 days ago, he brought his village mate Harsh and got him employed as a cook in Renu’s house.
Read More: