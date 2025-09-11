ETV Bharat / state

Woman Murdered By Cook, His Partner In Telangana; Killers Flee With Valuables On Owner's Scooter

Hyderabad: In a shocking murder case reported from Telangana, a woman was brutally killed by two men including her own cook, who tied her hands and feet with a rope and struck her head with a cooker and slit her throat, police said. Shockingly, the duo, who took bath and changed clothes, then looted cash and gold from the house and fled on the house owner's two-wheeler as per police.

According to police, the sensational murder took place in the Swan Lake gated community at Kukatpally on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Renu Agarwal, 50, wife of businessman Rakesh Agarwal, who owns a steel shop in Fatehnagar. Their daughter Tamanna is studying outside the state, while Renu was living in Hyderabad with her husband and son Shubham.

Murder Discovered In The Evening

A police spokesperson said that on Wednesday morning, Rakesh and Shubham left for their shop, leaving Renu alone at home. When repeated calls to her phone went unanswered around 5 pm, the father-son grew suspicious. At around 7 pm, Rakesh returned and knocked on the door, but got no response. A plumber was then sent in through the back to open the door. Inside, they found Renu lying dead in a pool of blood in the hall, her hands and legs tied with ropes, police said. According to the police, Renu had severe injuries on her head and body.