Woman Molested In ICU Of Private Hospital In Kaithal, Nursing Staff Member Accused

Kaithal: A woman admitted for treatment in a private hospital in Kaithal was allegedly molested by a member of the hospital's nursing staff, police said. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation following a complaint by the victim's family.

According to the complaint, the woman had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after delivering a child. While she was under treatment, a male staff member allegedly pulled the curtain around her bed and attempted to touch her private parts. The woman claimed that she regained consciousness during the act, screamed for help, and immediately informed her family members about the incident.

Enraged by the allegations, the victim's family confronted the accused. Police said that they caught hold of him, beat him up, and later handed him over to the police. The situation quickly escalated, prompting a heavy deployment of police personnel at the hospital to maintain law and order.