Woman Molested In ICU Of Private Hospital In Kaithal, Nursing Staff Member Accused

A woman admitted to a private hospital after childbirth alleged molestation by nursing staff. The family caught the accused and informed the police.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 23, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
Kaithal: A woman admitted for treatment in a private hospital in Kaithal was allegedly molested by a member of the hospital's nursing staff, police said. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation following a complaint by the victim's family.

According to the complaint, the woman had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after delivering a child. While she was under treatment, a male staff member allegedly pulled the curtain around her bed and attempted to touch her private parts. The woman claimed that she regained consciousness during the act, screamed for help, and immediately informed her family members about the incident.

Enraged by the allegations, the victim's family confronted the accused. Police said that they caught hold of him, beat him up, and later handed him over to the police. The situation quickly escalated, prompting a heavy deployment of police personnel at the hospital to maintain law and order.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurvinder Singh, who reached the spot, confirmed that a case has been registered. He said, "A woman admitted to the hospital after childbirth has alleged molestation by a staff member. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway."

The hospital management has also responded to the matter. The hospital manager said the allegations were serious and assured that strict action would be taken if charges against the staff members were proven true. "The hospital will not tolerate such misconduct under any circumstances," the manager added. The incident has sparked outrage in the local community. Police have assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

