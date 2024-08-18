Woman Molested In Government Hospital; Attempts Suicide

Churu (Rajasthan): Amid nationwide protests by doctors over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a woman was allegedly molested in Rajasthan’s Churu, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a government hospital here. Deeply traumatised by the incident, the victim attempted suicide and was rushed to the Government Bhartiya Hospital, they said.

On receiving the information, the Dudhwakhara police reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim, who was receiving medical attention. Based on her statement, a case has been registered against the accused, who is the nursing in-charge of the hospital's emergency ward.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Jhajharia informed that the victim, a student of the General Duty Assistant (GDA) course, was undergoing training at the government hospital.

"On August 15, while in the emergency ward, the nursing in-charge requested her to accompany him to the store on the second floor. The accused then molested her. The police have taken swift action and registered a case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita," added the DSP.

City Council Chairperson Payal Saini visited the hospital after receiving the information about the incident. She met with the victim and later addressed the media, expressing outrage over the incident.

Saini criticised the BJP-led Rajasthan government, pointing out that while the Centre is targeting West Bengal over the Kolkata case, similar crimes are occurring in BJP-ruled states. She warned that if the accused is not arrested promptly, the Congress party would take to the streets in protest.

Read More